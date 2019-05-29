A massive tornado touched down south of Lawrence, Kansas at about 6:15 pm local time and tracked toward Kansas City, causing heavy damage and prompting the National Weather Service to declare a "tornado emergency" for several counties including in the Kansas City metro area.

The big picture: Calling it a "life-threatening situation," the NWS recommended the media use the "strongest language possible," urging people to take cover ahead of the storm's path. The NWS reported that debris from the tornado was falling from the sky ahead of the storm along I-70 to the north and northeast of Edwardsville, which may have taken a direct hit. The tornado caused Kansas City International Airport workers to send travelers into shelter.