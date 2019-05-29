A massive tornado touched down south of Lawrence, Kansas at about 6:15 pm local time and tracked toward Kansas City, causing heavy damage and prompting the National Weather Service to declare a "tornado emergency" for several counties including in the Kansas City metro area.
The big picture: Calling it a "life-threatening situation," the NWS recommended the media use the "strongest language possible," urging people to take cover ahead of the storm's path. The NWS reported that debris from the tornado was falling from the sky ahead of the storm along I-70 to the north and northeast of Edwardsville, which may have taken a direct hit. The tornado caused Kansas City International Airport workers to send travelers into shelter.
The latest: The storm crossed into Missouri, where more tornado warnings were issued at about 7:30 pm local time and a new tornado from the same thunderstorm touched down near Kearney, Missouri. Flash flood warnings were also stretched across northeast Kansas, Southern Iowa and northern Missouri.
Details: Using Doppler radar imagery, meteorologists were able to pinpoint the tornado's location as well as confirm the damage left in its wake, as debris was lofted tens of thousands of feet into the air.
- These storms are just part of a broader arc of severe thunderstorms causing flooding, hail and tornadoes stretching from Texas to Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.
Context: It's been 13 consecutive days where a tornado has touched down, the longest stretch since 1980.