King family leads Arizona rally to mobilize support for voting rights bills

Family members of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. honored his birthday Saturday with a rally in Arizona to mobilize support for voting rights legislation.

Driving the news: The rally comes days after Martin Luther King III admonished Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Thursday, saying history will remember her "unkindly" for voicing her opposition to abolishing the filibuster to pass major voting rights bills.

Former President Donald Trump is also holding a rally on Saturday in Arizona with a list of speakers who led efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

State of play: King's wife, Arndrea Waters King, and their daughter, Yolanda Renee King, also took part in a rally Saturday campaigning for voting rights in Phoenix.

The family joined the predominantly Black Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church for the demonstration and chanted "no celebration without legislation."

Arizona is one of 19 states that enacted voting restrictions in 2021.

Family members of MLK also plan to lead a march on MLK Day in D.C. to urge the Senate and President Biden to enact federal voting rights legislation.