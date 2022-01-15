Sign up for our daily briefing

King family leads Arizona rally to mobilize support for voting rights bills

Kierra Frazier

Martin Luther King III addresses a 'Let's Finish the Job for the People' rally near the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Family members of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. honored his birthday Saturday with a rally in Arizona to mobilize support for voting rights legislation.

Driving the news: The rally comes days after Martin Luther King III admonished Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Thursday, saying history will remember her "unkindly" for voicing her opposition to abolishing the filibuster to pass major voting rights bills.

  • Former President Donald Trump is also holding a rally on Saturday in Arizona with a list of speakers who led efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

State of play: King's wife, Arndrea Waters King, and their daughter, Yolanda Renee King, also took part in a rally Saturday campaigning for voting rights in Phoenix.

  • The family joined the predominantly Black Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church for the demonstration and chanted "no celebration without legislation."
  • Arizona is one of 19 states that enacted voting restrictions in 2021.
  • Family members of MLK also plan to lead a march on MLK Day in D.C. to urge the Senate and President Biden to enact federal voting rights legislation.
Go deeper

Kierra Frazier
Jan 14, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Martin Luther King III: History will remember Sinema "unkindly"

Photo: J. Kempin/FilmMagic

Martin Luther King III admonished Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Thursday for doubling down on her stance on the Senate filibuster, saying history will remember her "unkindly."

Driving the news: Sinema took to the Senate floor earlier in the day to voice her opposition to abolishing the filibuster to pass major voting rights bills, though Sinema supports efforts to amend voting rights legislation.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew SolenderAlexi McCammond
Jan 14, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Dem Senate candidates rally against “sellout” Sinema

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema enters the Democratic caucus meeting on Thursday with President Biden. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate are now explicitly campaigning against one of their potential colleagues, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — branded by one as a "sellout" for opposing filibuster changes to enact party priorities.

Why it matters: It's an evolution of an increasingly popular strategy among Democrats: turning legislative inaction to their advantage by casting themselves as the "50th vote" for programs or the filibuster changes needed to pass President Biden's agenda.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Jan 14, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Biden hosts Manchin and Sinema at White House to push for voting rights reform

President Biden speaks to reporters after a meeting with Senate Democrats in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Thursday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden met with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) at the White House on Thursday night to discuss voting rights after they reaffirmed their opposition to reforming the filibuster, per the White House.

Why it matters: Biden and other Democrats want the Senate's filibuster rules changed in order to pass voting rights legislation.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow