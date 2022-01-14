Martin Luther King III: History will remember Sinema "unkindly"

Martin Luther King III admonished Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Thursday for doubling down on her stance on the Senate filibuster, saying history will remember her "unkindly."

Driving the news: Sinema took to the Senate floor earlier in the day to voice her opposition to abolishing the filibuster to pass major voting rights bills, though Sinema supports efforts to amend voting rights legislation.

What they're saying: "History will remember Senator Sinema unkindly. While Sen. Sinema remains stubborn in her 'optimism,' Black and Brown Americans are losing their right to vote," King, 64, an activist and the eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr., said in a tweet.