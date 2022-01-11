Trump to elevate election deniers at Arizona rally

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Trump to elevate election deniers at Arizona rally

Jonathan Swan

Donald Trump. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump announced guest speakers today for his Saturday rally in Arizona, and most of them share a common trait: they led efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Why this matters: Trump, who remains the most powerful figure in the Republican Party, is making his false claims about the 2020 election the centerpiece of the GOP platform.

Between the lines: Trump has made clear to all who seek his endorsement that if they want his blessing they need to make overturning the 2020 election as much of a priority as subverting future elections.

The details: The guest list for Trump's Arizona rally is a who's who of election deniers.

  • The headliner, Kari Lake, who Trump endorsed for Arizona's gubernatorial race, told OAN she wouldn't have certified Biden as the victor if she'd been governor.
  • State Representative Mark Finchem, Trump's endorsed candidate to oversee Arizona's elections as Secretary of State, not only denies the 2020 election result but attended "Stop the Steal" rallies in January.
  • Arizona Reps. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko all voted on Jan. 6 to object to the certification of Joe Biden's victory.
  • Kelli Ward, chair of Arizona's Republican Party, pushed the false conspiracy theory that foreign powers manipulated Dominion voting machines to secure Biden's election victory.
  • Boris Epshteyn, who co-hosts Steve Bannon's podcast, uses his platform to promote Trump's claims about a stolen election.
  • And Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is arguably even more committed than even Trump is to overturning the 2020 election. He says he has spent $25 million so far on his campaign to undermine and subvert the election.
  • The one outlier in the speaking line-up is Alveda King, who is Martin Luther King Jr.'s niece. She is an outspoken Trump supporter, but unlike the other speakers has not made it her mission to overturn the 2020 election.

The big picture: Trump is also working to install Republicans in election administration positions who could be well-positioned to overturn future elections.

  • And he is methodically driving out and destroying all Republicans who say President Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.

What we're seeing: To enforce party-wide obedience, Trump is jumping on anyone who contradicts his claims about election fraud. He punishes even the smallest of deviations.

  • On Sunday, Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) told ABC's George Stephanopoulous that after investigating the 2020 election they found no evidence of fraud that "would have changed the vote outcome in a single state."
  • On Monday, Trump sent out an email statement blasting Rounds as "woke" and a "RINO" (Republican In Name Only) and promising to never again endorse him.
  • These attacks come at a high cost. Republicans who've contradicted Trump on the 2020 election — from the highest-profile like Liz Cheney down to obscure state officials — have been inundated with threats to themselves and their families from angry Trump supporters.

The bottom line: Trump's goal, his advisers say, is to either make life so miserable for them that they quit or end their careers by backing a successful primary challenge.

  • Trump's efforts are working. His few remaining opponents in the party are mostly either quitting out of exhaustion or choosing to keep their dissent to themselves.

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneLachlan Markay
Jan 9, 2022 - Politics & Policy

GOP candidates cash in on Trump's false election claims

Screenshots of ads from the GOP Senate campaigns. Compilation: Aïda Amer/Axios

Trumpy Republicans are using baseless 2020 election fraud claims to fill their coffers for this year’s Senate primaries.

Why it matters: In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack, even former President Trump's most fervent supporters were unwilling to fight against certifying the election and fuel far-right claims Joe Biden didn't win. A year later, that's no longer true.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Jan 10, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Trump blasts GOP Sen. Mike Rounds for refuting his election claims

Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Monday said he will never endorse Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), calling him a "jerk" and "a weak and ineffective leader."

Driving the news: Trump, who endorsed Rounds in 2020, was responding to the South Dakota senator after he refuted the former president's unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen and said that "the election was fair" during a Sunday appearance on ABC's "This Week."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump seeks N.Y. attorney general's recusal from civil investigation

Combination images of New York Attorney General Letitia James and former President Trump. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images; Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump and the Trump Organization filed a motion Monday for a preliminary injunction against New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigations into the business, accusing her of "unconstitutional" abuse of process.

Why it matters: Trump is seeking a stay in the civil investigation by James' office into the family business while the outcome of his lawsuit against the attorney general is pending or for James to "recuse herself from involvement in any capacity in the active civil and criminal investigation," according to the filing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow