Buffalo protester labeled "antifa provocateur" by Trump released from hospital

75-year-old Martin Gugino has been released from the hospital almost a month after two police officers shoved him to the ground during a Black Lives Matter protest in Buffalo, fracturing his skull, his attorney confirmed to WKBW.

The backdrop: A viral video of the June 4 confrontation showed Gugino peacefully approaching officers before being pushed and stumbling backwards, hitting his head on the concrete. Gugino could be seen laying on the ground and bleeding from his ears while officers continued to walk by.

  • The officers involved — Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe — are both facing second-degree assault charges and have been suspended without pay.

The big picture: President Trump tweeted on June 9, on the morning of George Floyd's funeral, that Gugino "could be an ANTIFA provocateur" and that he "fell harder than he was pushed." The bizarre conspiracy theory, which originated on a far-right blog, left White House aides despondent, Axios' Jonathan Swan reported at the time.

Fauci warns of "very disturbing" trends in U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Straight talk from Anthony Fauci:

  1. America doesn't have the coronavirus under control.
  2. Outbreaks in various parts of America put "the entire country at risk."
  3. He wouldn't "be surprised" if we hit 100K new cases a day, up from 40K.

Why it matters: Suppression of the virus has failed, and the U.S. is missing presidential leadership on social distancing and face masks.

McEnany blames N.Y. Times, "rogue intelligence officers" for undermining Trump

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany condemned the New York Times at a briefing Tuesday for publishing "unverified" allegations about intelligence on Russian bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan, suggesting that "rogue intelligence officers" are undermining President Trump and the country's security.

Driving the news: McEnany insisted that the president had not been briefed on the intelligence because it has not been fully verified by the intelligence community. She declined to comment on a recent New York Times report that the finding was included in late February in the written President's Daily Brief (PDB), which Trump has been reported to seldom read.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 10,424,992 — Total deaths: 509,706 — Total recoveries — 5,262,705Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,683,000 — Total deaths: 129,545 — Total recoveries: 705,203 — Total tested: 31,557,407Map.
  3. Politics: Biden calls on Trump to wear a mask, limit rallies amid coronavirus surge.
  4. Public health: Fauci warns states are "skipping over" reopening checkpoints, testifies that U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day.
  5. States: South Dakota governor says "we will not be social distancing" at July 3 event with Trump — New York to require travelers from 16 states to quarantine.
