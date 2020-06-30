75-year-old Martin Gugino has been released from the hospital almost a month after two police officers shoved him to the ground during a Black Lives Matter protest in Buffalo, fracturing his skull, his attorney confirmed to WKBW.

The backdrop: A viral video of the June 4 confrontation showed Gugino peacefully approaching officers before being pushed and stumbling backwards, hitting his head on the concrete. Gugino could be seen laying on the ground and bleeding from his ears while officers continued to walk by.

The officers involved — Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe — are both facing second-degree assault charges and have been suspended without pay.

The big picture: President Trump tweeted on June 9, on the morning of George Floyd's funeral, that Gugino "could be an ANTIFA provocateur" and that he "fell harder than he was pushed." The bizarre conspiracy theory, which originated on a far-right blog, left White House aides despondent, Axios' Jonathan Swan reported at the time.