31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Former Joints Chiefs chairman condemns Trump's threat of deploying military to protests

Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Ret. Gen. Martin Dempsey. Photo: Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images

Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Ret. Gen. Martin Dempsey condemned President Trump's threat to deploy military personnel to hubs of civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, NPR reports.

What he's saying: Dempsey stated, "The idea that the military would be called in to dominate and to suppress what, for the most part, were peaceful protests — admittedly, where some had opportunistically turned them violent — and that the military would somehow come in and calm that situation was very dangerous to me."

  • He added that military force should be reserved for "conflict in external wars."

The big picture: Dempsey isn't the only military brass to bash Trump's announcement to mobilize the U.S. military. The president's former Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis and current Defense Secretary Mark Esper have also opposed the suggestion.

Updated 21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Esper catches White House off guard with opposition to military use, photo op

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at a press briefing Wednesday that he does not currently support invoking the Insurrection Act, an 1807 law that permits the president to use active-duty troops on U.S. soil, in order to quell protests against racial injustice.

Why it matters: President Trump threatened this week to deploy military forces if state and local governments aren't able to squash violent protests. Axios reported on Tuesday that Trump is backing off the idea for now, but that he hasn't ruled it out.

Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Protests for George Floyd continue for 10th day

Thousands of protesters march over the Brooklyn Bridge on June 4 in New York City. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

All four former Minneapolis police officers have been charged for George Floyd’s death and are in custody, including Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The latest: Crowds gathered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Thursday evening and in Atlanta, Georgia, despite the rain. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joined demonstrators on Thursday. Demonstrators in Washington, D.C. dispersed following a thunderstorm and rain warning for the region.

Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he will campaign against Lisa Murkowski after her support for Mattis

Trump with Barr and Meadows outside St. John's Episcopal church in Washington, D.C. on June 1. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Thursday that he would endorse "any candidate" with a pulse who runs against Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

Driving the news: Murkowski said on Thursday that she supported former defense secretary James Mattis' condemnation of Trump over his response to protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing. She described Mattis' statement as "true, honest, necessary and overdue," Politico's Andrew Desiderio reports.

