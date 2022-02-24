Sign up for our daily briefing

Markets react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Kia Kokalitcheva

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Last night, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine during a speech. Since then, attacks have killed dozens of Ukrainian soldiers and a few civilians.

Why it matters: Putin effectively declared war on Ukraine, despite specifying that he wants to "demilitarize" the country without occupying it.

  • He also warned the rest of the world not to interfere, or it "will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history."
  • So for Ukrainians (and the rest of the world), today is not business as usual at all.

Market reactions: Even before last night's events, markets had been shifting in anticipating of escalating conflict.

  • The ruble is down, even more since last night's attacks, Russian stocks took a dive as investors braced for even more sanctions, and Moscow's stock exchange suspended trading. European banks with Russian operations also took a hit as the market opened.
  • Energy prices soared this morning, especially driven by concerns that sanctions would constrain the supply of oil and gas from Russia.
  • Bitcoin and ether are down, with more than $150 billion wiped out of the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours. (Actual gold, meanwhile, is up.)

Economic sanctions: The U.S., as well as the U.K., EU and other countries imposed economic sanctions throughout the week on certain Russian banks and individuals.

  • Germany halted certification for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, operated by the Russian state-owned Gazprom.
  • President Biden warned that the administration is prepared to ratchet up the sanctions, including on Russia's biggest banks, like SberBank and VTB, which collectively hold almost $750 billion in assets, more than half of Russia's total.
  • Other potential sanctions like export controls are on the table, though U.S. and European leaders also seem hesitant to impose the harshest restrictions like banning Russia from payments system SWIFT.

Private markets: There could be impacts both on Russia's and Ukraine's private capital, as investors monitor the situation.

Disinformation: Experts predicts disinformation campaigns will proliferate right now as part of Russia's warfare.

  • Social media companies like Facebook and Twitter will be on high alert, and under tons of scrutiny for how they handle this.

The bottom line: Brace yourselves.

Go deeper: Ukraine-Russia crisis latest developments

Go deeper

Zachary BasuMike AllenOriana Gonzalez
Updated 6 mins ago - World

PUTIN SHAKES WORLD

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine — including attacking the capital, Kyiv — in an overnight barrage that was swift, broad and ruthless. The attack was exactly in line with President Biden's dire forecasts.

Why it matters: The world is waking up to a new era of global upheaval. Two sovereign nations are in a conventional war in Europe for the first time since World War II, with huge ramifications for the power dynamics of Russia and the superpowers, the U.S. and China.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Updated 6 mins ago - World

Mapping Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Data: The New York Times; Mapbox/OSCE; Map: Will Chase and Jared Whalen/Axios

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Thursday, launching attacks on at least 10 regions across the country, including Kyiv, according to the New York Times.

State of play: Russian forces attacked Ukraine by land, air and sea from Russia, Belarus and Crimea and launched a ground offensive in the eastern part of Ukraine.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
Updated 6 mins ago - World

Russia seeking to "decapitate" Ukraine's government, Pentagon warns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Pentagon believes Russia's invasion is designed to "decapitate" the Ukrainian government and install new leadership, a senior defense official told reporters on Thursday.

State of play: Russia's invasion — air, land and sea — is proceeding along three primary axes, with one of those aimed squarely at the capital, Kyiv, the official said. Ukraine's ambassador to Washington told reporters that fighting is ongoing near Kyiv but the city is currently "secure."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow