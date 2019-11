Former South Carolina governor and Rep. Mark Sanford announced Tuesday that he is ending his presidential campaign.

Why it matters: Sanford, a deficit hawk whose opposition to Trump resulted in him losing his House primary in 2018, was always a long shot to unseat the president as the Republican nominee in 2020. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh remain in the race.

Go deeper: Trump's approval rating among Republicans has never dipped below 79%