Trump's approval rating among Republicans has never dipped below 79%

Gallup polling has found that an average of 86% of Republicans have approved of President Trump during his time in office and that his GOP approval rating has not dropped below 79% in any individual poll, according to AP.

The big picture: Those figures strike a stark contrast with the 7% of Democrats who have approved of Trump's presidency on average, including no more than 12% in any individual poll. In the history of public opinion polling, no president has faced such "deep and consistent partisan polarization" as Trump has, according to AP. And though partisan divisions existed before Trump, his presidency has exacerbated them.

Go deeper: Trump rules social media, crushes 2020 Democrats