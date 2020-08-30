1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows: "Most of Donald Trump's America is peaceful"

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows argued Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that "most of Donald Trump's America is peaceful" and that the violence that the Trump campaign has so frequently highlighted as part of its "law and order" message is in "Democrat cities."

Why it matters: One of the main themes of last week's Republican convention was that scenes of violent protests and crime are what America will look like under a Joe Biden administration. Biden shot back on Thursday, saying: "The violence we’re witnessing is happening under Donald Trump. Not me. It’s getting worse, and we know why."

The big picture: President Trump has made a point of connecting violent protests and riots to Democratic cities. Tensions have run especially high as Democratic mayors and officials continue to resist the help of federal law enforcement to quell protests, which have erupted in response to police brutality and racial inequality.

  • Many Democratic leaders have accused federal law enforcement agents of escalating violence against civilians and said that they are not welcome.
  • Meadows' comments came hours after a man was fatally shot in Portland Saturday night during clashes between supporters of President Trump and counter-protesters. He pointed out that just two days prior, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler had rejected Trump's offer for federal assistance.

What he's saying: "These are people that every single night conduct violent acts, and it is in Democrat cities. You want to talk about Donald Trump's America. Most of Donald Trump's America is peaceful," Meadows said.

  • Asked whether Trump is only in charge of the places where he has supporters, Meadows responded: "Well, he does govern and lead the entire country. ... These are local law enforcement efforts that can be supported by a federal backstop, whether it be National Guard or the FBI."
  • "As we look in Portland, it's not Donald Trump's [district attorney] that's saying to stand down. It's not Donald Trump that is saying that we need to look the other way, it's the mayor of Portland. So let's at least have a true version of what's happening in these cities."

Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

1 killed in Portland amid clashes between Trump supporters and counterprotesters

A Portland police officer ties a police line around the scene of a fatal shooting near a pro-Trump rally in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

A man wearing a hat featuring a symbol of far-right group Patriot Prayer was fatally shot during clashes between supporters of President Trump and anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night, per multiple reports.

Details: It wasn't immediately clear if the death was connected to skirmishes that erupted after some 1,000 Trump supporters rallied in the city, the Oregonian notes. The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement they had opened a homicide investigation into the shooting, which happened at 8:46p.m.

22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What's next for Trump after the Republican National Convention

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios; Photo: Chris Carlson-Pool/Getty Images

Team Trump officials told Axios they're using the same tactic, with a suburban twist, that worked for the campaign in 2016 when they portrayed a country at risk from "violent" immigrants flooding the U.S.-Mexico border:

Why it matters: They're trying to scare swing voters away from the Biden-Harris ticket by defining the duo as a conduit for the "radical left."

15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NYT: Biden to condemn violence and link "chaos" to Trump on visit

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center on Aug. 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is set to travel to an undisclosed location on Monday to "condemn violence, and to note that chaos has unfolded" on President Trump's watch, the New York Times reports.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Hans Nichols: Biden's apparent plans to travel and directly address the violence is an indication that the campaign is worried about losing ground on the law and order issue.

