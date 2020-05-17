1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Mark Cuban calls for "transitional" federal jobs program to stem unemployment

Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Billionaire Mark Cuban tweeted a thread on Sunday calling for the federal government to train and hire millions of Americans as coronavirus contact tracers in order to "dent unemployment with stable jobs."

What he's saying: "It's time to face the fact that [the Paycheck Protection Program] didn't work. Great plan, difficult execution. No one's fault. The only thing that will save businesses is consumer demand. No amount of loans to businesses will save them or jobs if their customers aren't buying."

  • "It's time for trickle up economics. We need a transitional fed jobs program that trains and hires millions for a federal tracking/tracing/testing program as well as for support for at risk populations including long term care. We need to dent unemployment with stable jobs."

Cuban also called for an interim stimulus program that would give every American household a $1,000 check every two weeks for the next two months that must be spent within 10 days of receipt.

  • "This 'use it or lose it' [program] will cost about $500b, but it will allow for demand for non essential products and services to increase, hopefully keeping most businesses alive, as we learn what the impact of re-opening is on the spread and whether or not employment grows organically," Cuban tweeted.

The big picture: The House on Friday passed a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package that has already been deemed dead on arrival by Senate Republicans and the Trump administration.

  • As Congress remains at an impasse, more than 36 million Americans have filed jobless claims over the past two months.
  • Goldman Sachs estimates the unemployment rate will hit 25%, matching the peak level of joblessness during the Great Depression.

Scoop: Trump leans toward keeping total cut to WHO funding

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

President Trump is leaning toward preserving his total funding cut for the World Health Organization after being on the brink of announcing he'd restore partial funding, according to three sources familiar with the situation. A fourth source, a senior administration official, cautioned that the decision-making was fluid and was still subject to change.

Behind the scenes: Trump spent his weekend at Camp David with some of his closest Republican allies in the House of Representatives. A source familiar with the private discussions said that House members at Camp David pressed Trump "to not give a dime to WHO."

Why Deborah Birx is the real power doctor

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Don't be fooled by the grandmotherly demeanor and whimsical scarf collection. Administration officials say they've been taken aback by Deborah Birx's masterful political skills — including a preternatural ability to get what she wants while telling people what they want to hear.

Why it matters: She's better than any of the other public health officials at talking to Trump. While MAGA-land has spent weeks trying to get Anthony Fauci fired, Birx has been far more adept at influencing the president and shaping the administration's response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 4,687,320 — Total deaths: 314,096 — Total recoveries — 1,721,884Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 1,478,251 — Total deaths: 89,207 — Total recoveries: 268,376 — Total tested: 11,077,179Map.
  3. Federal government: White House economic adviser claims that lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus will "indirectly" kill more people than the virus itself — Health secretary says reopening country does not depend solely on a vaccine.
  4. Economy: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says U.S. economy may not experience a full recovery until a coronavirus vaccine is available — Mark Cuban calls for government to hire millions of contact tracers to stem unemployment
  5. States: Cuomo demonstrates live coronavirus test, says not enough New Yorkers are getting tested — Newsom says first responders will be first victims of state budget deficits.
  6. Public health: Native Americans are at higher risk, with fewer resources  FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  7. World: India extends coronavirus lockdown until end of May — U.K. hires more than 17,000 contact tracers.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

