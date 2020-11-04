Conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene wins House race in Georgia

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) has won the U.S. House race in Georgia's 14th Congressional District, AP projects.

Why it matters: Greene rose to national prominence for her public support of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, from which she has since attempted to distance herself.

Greene has come under fire for other controversial statements and positions, including that Black people "are held slaves to the Democratic Party," Muslims should not serve in government, and that the 2017 Las Vegas shooting was a setup to pass legislation on gun control.

President Trump endorsed Greene in August, calling her a "future Republican Star."

Between the lines: Greene's Democratic opponent Kevin Van Ausdal dropped out of the race in September, citing personal reasons. But Greene was likely to win the deep-red district regardless.