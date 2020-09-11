51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Marjorie Taylor Greene's opponent bows out of Georgia race

Kevin Van Ausdal, the Democratic nominee for Georgia's 14th Congressional District, dropped out of the race via Twitter on Friday, leaving state Democrats without a candidate to challenge the Republican nominee, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Why it matters: Van Ausdal's abrupt departure gives Greene an easier path to a seat in the House. She has repeatedly made offensive remarks about Black people, Jews and Muslims in Facebook videos and has publicly supported the QAnon movement and other far-right conspiracy theories.

What they're saying: Van Ausdal cited “personal and family reasons” for discontinuing his candidacy and moving out of the state.

  • “Although all the details will remain my family’s alone, please understand this was not an easy decision," he said. “We are real people managing hard choices."

Greene wished Van Ausdal the best in a tweet Friday before promising to "repeal Nancy Pelosi as Speaker."

  • "As the Congresswoman from NW Georgia, I look forward to fighting for our Christian, American values and helping @realDonaldTrump pass an #AmericaFirst agenda!" Greene said. "No one will fight harder against the radical, Socialist Democrats than me."

What to watch: Democrats could select a replacement for Van Ausdal before the general election in November, though it remains unclear whether the party will.

Barak Ravid
2 hours ago - World

Behind the scenes of the U.S.-brokered Israel-Bahrain agreement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairing the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem and Bahrain's King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa. Photo: RONEN ZVULUN / Getty Images

Hours after the August 13 announcement of the U.S.-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, senior Bahraini officials called President Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner and White House envoy Avi Berkowitz with a message: "We want to be next," U.S. officials involved in the talks tell me.

Why it matters: Israel and Bahrain had a secret relationship for over two decades, meaning neither country had diplomatic relations and most of their contacts were through covert talks behind the scenes. However the talks which led to the joint statement on establishing full diplomatic relations took just 29 days.

Axios
2 hours ago - Science

California wildfires fuel a Northwest nightmare

In Talent, Ore., Rob Price helps his mother, Yvonne Webber, find personal items in her destroyed home. Photo: Paula Bronstein/AP

Portland and Seattle currently have the worst air quality in the world, thanks to wildfires raging along the length of the West Coast. Residents have been advised to stay indoors, particularly those with medical conditions.

The big picture: Wildfires are raging near population centers at the same time as they threaten cherished state landmarks.

Barak Ravid
3 hours ago - World

Palestinian president calls Bahraini normalization "betrayal of the Palestinians and Jerusalem"

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Photo: ALAA BADARNEH / Getty Images

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the U.S.-brokered Bahrain-Israel agreement, as his office issued a statement, saying “the Palestinian leadership see this as a betrayal of the Palestinian issue, of Jerusalem and of the al-Aqsa mosque” by Bahrain.

Why it matters: The Bahraini decision to follow the Untied Arab Emirates and normalize relations with Israel is a further blow to the Palestinians, who are losing Arab support. Earlier this week, the Palestinians failed to get the Arab League to back them in condemning the Israel-UAE agreement.

