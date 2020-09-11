Marjorie Taylor Greene's opponent bows out of Georgia race

Kevin Van Ausdal, the Democratic nominee for Georgia's 14th Congressional District, dropped out of the race via Twitter on Friday, leaving state Democrats without a candidate to challenge the Republican nominee, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Why it matters: Van Ausdal's abrupt departure gives Greene an easier path to a seat in the House. She has repeatedly made offensive remarks about Black people, Jews and Muslims in Facebook videos and has publicly supported the QAnon movement and other far-right conspiracy theories.

What they're saying: Van Ausdal cited “personal and family reasons” for discontinuing his candidacy and moving out of the state.

“Although all the details will remain my family’s alone, please understand this was not an easy decision," he said. “We are real people managing hard choices."

Greene wished Van Ausdal the best in a tweet Friday before promising to "repeal Nancy Pelosi as Speaker."

"As the Congresswoman from NW Georgia, I look forward to fighting for our Christian, American values and helping @realDonaldTrump pass an #AmericaFirst agenda!" Greene said. "No one will fight harder against the radical, Socialist Democrats than me."

What to watch: Democrats could select a replacement for Van Ausdal before the general election in November, though it remains unclear whether the party will.