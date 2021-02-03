Sign up for our daily briefing

House to vote on stripping Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee assignments

Greene shouts at journalists as she goes through security outside the House chamber. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The House will vote on Thursday on a resolution to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments over her promotion of baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric about Democrats.

Why it matters: House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy had hoped to find an alternative with Greene or Democratic leadership to avoid the drastic step, but a statement from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) on Wednesday made clear they were unable to reach an agreement.

What they're saying: "I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments. The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer tweeted.

The big picture: Axios reported last week that prior to her election, House Republican leaders discussed — but then largely set aside — fears that Greene would end up a flaming trainwreck for their party, following revelations of racist remarks and past support for the QAnon conspiracy theory.

  • McCarthy had set a threshold by stripping former Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) of his committee assignments after he made comments questioning why terms like white nationalism and white supremacy were offensive.
  • Greene's past comments, which range from accusing Democrats of treason to suggesting that the Parkland school shooting was staged, have put McCarthy in a difficult bind.
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday called Greene's "loony lies" a "cancer" for the Republican Party.

Between the lines: Republicans are frustrated with Democratic leadership for forcing a vote on stripping a minority member from committees, given the GOP dealt internally with King and indicted former Rep. Duncan Hunter in similar scenarios.

  • Republicans also think it sets a bad precedent to take this kind of action for remarks and actions made prior to a member being in office.
  • Greene, meanwhile, has refused to apologize for her caustic remarks, doubling down by attacking Democrats and the media and fundraising off of the controversy.

Ursula Perano
Feb 2, 2021 - Politics & Policy

McConnell: Marjorie Taylor Greene's "loony lies" are "cancer" for GOP

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday said freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) controversial comments promoting conspiracy theories and condoning violence against Democrats are "cancer" for the Republican Party.

Why it matters: Greene has been a central focus for House Republicans in recent weeks, including for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). McConnell is now the highest-ranking Republican to condemn Greene's behavior.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chamber warns Biden not to submit to progressive wish

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talks about the Democrats' $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal Tuesday. Photo: Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is urging the Biden administration not to go around Republicans to pass the president’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, a move being pushed by the Democrats’ progressive wing.

Why it matters: The historically conservative group fears that if President Biden submits, it could foil any shot at bipartisanship for future legislation, such as highly anticipated plans for infrastructure and climate change bills.

Kadia Goba
Feb 2, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Senate resolution to condemn white supremacy

A man carries a Confederate flag outside the U.S. Senate Chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Democrats in the Senate are looking to officially condemn the acts of Jan 6. by drafting a resolution expressing contempt for violent white supremacists, neo-Nazis, anti-government militias and fringe conspiracy theories.

Why it matters: The resolution is the first official measure to denounce last month's insurrection that resulted in five deaths and the second impeachment of former President Trump. It is unclear if it will receive a vote before his trial, or even be brought to the floor for debate.

