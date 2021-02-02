Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday said freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) controversial comments promoting conspiracy theories and condoning violence against Democrats are "cancer" for the Republican Party.

Why it matters: Greene has been a central focus for House Republicans in recent weeks, including for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). McConnell is now the highest-ranking Republican to condemn Greene's behavior.

The House Rules Committee is meeting on Wednesday to discuss potentially removing Greene from her committee assignments.

Rep. Steny Hoyer told Axios' Kadia Goba, "It is my hope and expectation that Republicans will do the right thing and hold Rep. Greene accountable, and we will not need to consider this resolution. But we are prepared to do so if necessary."

Context: A similar move was taken against former Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) in 2019 after a series of racist comments.

What they're saying: "Somebody who's suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.'s airplane is not living in reality," McConnell said in a statement.