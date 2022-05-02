Russian forces shelled the Azovstal steel plant soon after some civilians were evacuated from the besieged facility, Ukrainian officials said ahead of fresh evacuations planned for Ukraine's final stronghold in Mariupol Monday.

Details: Ukraine National Guard brigade commander Denys Shlega said in a televised address Sunday night that "as soon as the last civilian" from the group of evacuees left the plant it "came under fire, again" as several hundred remaining civilians were sheltering, including up to 20 children, per Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said about 100 civilians were evacuated from the plant on Sunday.

The evacuees were expected to arrive in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday, according to Zelensky.

What they're saying: Natalia Usmanova, a 37-year-old evacuee from the steel plant, told Reuters Sunday she feared the facility's bunker "would not withstand" the constant shelling.

"When the bunker started to shake, I was hysterical, my husband can vouch for that. I was so worried the bunker would cave in," she said.

Another woman said the plant was "running out of food," per the BBC.

Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko told the BBC that "the citizens who left the city say that hell exists, and it's in Mariupol."

Of note: United Nations World Food Program chief David Beasley told CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday that UN officials had been "blocked" from delivering food to starving Ukrainians in besieged cities including Mariupol.

What to watch: Mariupol City Council said in a Telegram post Monday that the United Nations and the Red Cross had coordinated an evacuation convoy to leave the southeastern port city later in the day.

