More than 100 Marines booted for refusing the COVID vaccine

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The U.S. Marine Corps announced Thursday it has discharged 103 individuals from its ranks for refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Other military branches have begun addressing service members who defy the vaccination order amidst growing concern over another wave of infections fueled by the Omicron variant.

  • In August, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin directed all military troops to get vaccinated against COVID and directed each branch to set its own deadline.
  • The Marine Corps indicated about 95% of its personnel had received at least one dose of the vaccine, the lowest percentage among the military branches.
  • The service branch has received 3,144 requests for religious accommodation concerning the vaccination order, Maj. Jim Stenger, a Marine Corps spokesperson, told Axios. As of Thursday, none have been approved.

Zoom out: The Army announced earlier Thursday it had relieved six active-duty leaders, including two battalion commanders. The service branch also said it issued 2,767 reprimands to members who refused the vaccination order.

What they're saying: "The Marine Corps recognizes COVID-19 as a readiness issue," Stenger said in an emailed statement.

  • "The speed with which the disease transmits among individuals has increased risk to our Marines and the Marine Corps’ mission," he added. "We are confident the vaccine protects our Marines, our communities, and the Nation."

Go deeper: Up to 10,000 to miss Marine Corps vaccine deadline

Sam BakerKavya Beheraj
15 hours ago - Health

COVID cases rising with Christmas — and Omicron — around the corner

Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are climbing across the U.S., ahead of a busy holiday week that will likely help the virus spread even more.

By the numbers: The U.S. is now averaging about 122,000 new cases per day — a slight increase over the past week, but a 41% spike over the past two weeks.

Caitlin Owens
15 hours ago - Health

Booster mandates begin

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Businesses, employers and universities are taking the data into their own hands and requiring booster coronavirus shots.

Why it matters: Three shots work better than two at preventing infection, especially against the Omicron variant. But competing definitions of "fully vaccinated" based on where you live or work will inevitably confuse people.

Axios
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.K.'s climbing case count heralds Omicron winter — COVID cases rising with Christmas and Omicron around the corner — How the little-known B and T cells can protect against COVID variants
  2. Vaccines: More than 100 Marines booted for refusing the COVID vaccine — CDC committee recommends saying mRNA COVID vaccines 'preferred' over J&J shots— Fauci: It's not too late to get boosted for the holidays
  3. States: Colorado governor says "medical emergency" is over — Supreme Court declines to block NY's vaccine mandate for health care workers.
  4. World: EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January — Vaccine passports boost uptake in countries with lower coverage, study finds
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
