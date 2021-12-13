Air Force discharges 27 for defying COVID vaccine mandate

The Air Force has administratively discharged 27 individuals for refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, making them the first airmen to face such consequences for defying the vaccine mandate, AP reports.

Driving the news: The Air Force's deadline to get vaccinated was Nov. 2, and last month the service branch said that nearly 97% of its active duty service members had complied with the mandate.

The big picture: All of the 27 personnel discharged were in their first term of enlistment, meaning they were generally younger and lower-ranking personnel, an Air Force spokesperson told AP.