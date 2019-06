The backdrop: At a campaign event in New Hampshire, Williamson argued the issue is about free autonomy over one's body: "To me, it’s no different than the abortion debate. The US government doesn't tell any citizen, in my book, what they have to do with their body or their child."

Of note: As many on Twitter have pointed out, Orwell died at just 46 years old from tuberculosis, which is now preventable by vaccine.

Go deeper: Marianne Williamson on the issues, in under 500 words