Pence chief of staff on NBA boycott: "If they want to protest, I don't think we care"

Marc Short, the chief of staff to Vice President Pence, told CNN on Thursday that he believes the NBA boycott is "absurd and silly," adding "if they want to protest, I don't think we care."

The backdrop: The NBA postponed its scheduled playoff games on Wednesday after players, led by the Milwaukee Bucks, refused to take the floor to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. That incident has again sparked protests nationwide for racial justice.

  • Players in other professional leagues soon followed, with games postponed in the WNBA, MLB and MLS.

What he's saying: "I don't know that you're going to see the administration weigh in one way or the other. In my mind, it's absurd and silly," Short said.

  • "I think at this point, if they want to say we're not going to play more games, I don't think that's a position that you're going to see us speak out on one way or another."
  • Short attempted to shift the focus, criticizing the league for not calling out "China's continued abuse."

The big picture: White House adviser Jared Kushner similarly dismissed the NBA boycott, saying that players are "very fortunate that they have the financial position where they're able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences."

NBA postpones all of tonight's playoff games after Milwaukee boycott

Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday night were postponed after players said they were boycotting over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The WNBA has also postponed three games.

Why it matters: The Milwaukee Bucks, who led Wednesday's protests, are the first NBA team to boycott a game in the wake of nationwide unrest over racism and police brutality. Many NBA players decided to participate in the league's coronavirus "bubble" experiment in order to use their platform to bring awareness to social justice issues.

Obama praises Bucks for "standing up for what they believe in" with boycott

Former President Obama addresses the virtual Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19.

Former President Obama hailed the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday for "standing up for what they believe in" and boycotting their NBA playoff game over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Why it matters: Obama's statement came as games were postponed in the NBA, WNBA, MLB and MLS as other teams followed the Bucks' lead and protested the shooting of Blake, 29, who has been left paralyzed from the waist down.

Milwaukee Brewers opt out of playing tonight after NBA's Jacob Blake boycott

Photo: Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers have decided not to play their scheduled game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, joining the Milwaukee Bucks and other NBA teams' protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, according to the Wall Street Journal and ESPN.

The latest: The Seattle Mariners, which has more Black players on its roster than any team in the MLB, has voted not to play its game against the San Diego Padres.

