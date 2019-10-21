Stories

Macy's and Bloomingdale's to stop selling fur

A Macy's storefront.
Photo: Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images

Macy's, Inc. has agreed to stop selling fur in its Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores by the end of the 2020 fiscal year, according to a press release from the Humane Society of the United States Monday.

What they're saying: "We have been closely following consumer and brand trends, listening to our customers and researching alternatives to fur," Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s, Inc., said in a statement. "We’ve listened to our colleagues. ... Macy’s private brands are already fur free so expanding this practice across all Macy’s, Inc. is the natural next step."

Per Bloomberg, Macy's joins a number of other apparel and fashion companies that have taken steps to end fur sales, including:

  • Burberry
  • Chanel
  • Gucci
  • Calvin Klein
  • Jimmy Choo
  • Kate Spade
  • Ralph Lauren

