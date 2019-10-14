Stories

California becomes first state to ban new-fur sales

Black-robed PETA activists dressed as Grim Reapers hold a 'Fur is Dead' rally along Hollywood Boulevard on October 25, 2018 in Hollywood, California
PETA activists rally along Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, in 2018. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a ban on the sale and manufacture of new fur products — making the state the first in the U.S. to outlaw the practice.

The big picture: Democratic Assemblymember Laura Friedman introduced the bill, AB 44, last December. Newsom on Saturday signed the statewide bill, effective January 2023, along with other measures designed to protect animals, including a law preventing most wild animals from being used in circus performances. California is the third state to introduce a ban on the circus practice, AP notes.

