California becomes first state to ban new-fur sales

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a ban on the sale and manufacture of new fur products — making the state the first in the U.S. to outlaw the practice.

The big picture: Democratic Assemblymember Laura Friedman introduced the bill, AB 44, last December. Newsom on Saturday signed the statewide bill, effective January 2023, along with other measures designed to protect animals, including a law preventing most wild animals from being used in circus performances. California is the third state to introduce a ban on the circus practice, AP notes.