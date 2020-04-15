1 hour ago - World

Macron says Trump, China and U.K. leaders back UN truce plea

Rebecca Falconer

French President Emmanuel Macron at a field hospital in eastern France. Photo: Mathieu Cugnot/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he's gotten the agreement of President Trump and the leaders of two other United Nations’ Security Council permanent members to back a UN call for a global ceasefire so the world can overcome the coronavirus.

Why it matters: It would be a rare sign of global unity in the current climate, after Trump announced he's halting U.S. funding to UN subsidiary the World Health Organization for 60 to 90 days over its "very China-centric" handing of the pandemic — prompting criticism from UN chief António Guterres.

  • Macron told Radio France Internationale that China's President Xi Jinping had also agreed to back the ceasefire call, along with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
  • "I think President Putin will certainly agree too," Macron said, adding he would speak to him in the "next few hours." "[When] he does, we’ll be able to hold this videoconference and relay this call in a solemn, forceful and efficient way."

Driving the news: Guterres called for a global ceasefire on March 23, saying health systems had collapsed in war-ravaged countries, with the few health professionals remaining targeted and leaving those displaced "doubly vulnerable."

  • Axios has contacted the Trump administration for comment

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

UN chief: Now's not the time for Trump to cut WHO funds over coronavirus

Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York City in March. Photo: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images

UN chief António Guterres slammed President Trump's announcement Tuesday that he's suspending U.S. funding to the World Health Organization over its handing of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Details: Guterres said in a statement of the action against the WHO, which reports to the UN, it's "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus." Medical experts, Democrats and some conservatives have also criticized Trump's decision to place a 60 to 90 days' hold on WHO funding.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Alayna TreeneJonathan Swan

Trump announces U.S. will halt funding for WHO over coronavirus response

President Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. is placing a hold on funding to the World Health Organization for 60 to 90 days over its handing of the coronavirus pandemic, pending a review.

Driving the news: Trump accused the WHO of "severely mismanaging and covering up" the coronavirus crisis, adding that the U.S. "has a duty to insist on full accountability."

Go deeperArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Alayna TreeneJonathan Swan

Aides prepare options for Trump to shun WHO over coronavirus

Photo: Madnel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's team will present him imminently with options to snub the World Health Organization over its coronavirus approach — from outright cuts to redirecting funding — people familiar with the plans tell Axios.

Driving the news: Trump vowed a week ago to put "a very powerful hold" on money to the WHO, which he's targeted for blame as the pandemic has spread.

Go deeperArrow14 hours ago - World