Lysol maker refutes Trump's suggestion that disinfectants may treat coronavirus

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of disinfectants Lysol and Dettol, released a statement Friday that its products cannot be injected or ingested to combat coronavirus after President Trump suggested the possibility during Thursday's task force briefing.

What Trump said: "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that."

  • RB's response: "As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route). As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines."

The state of play: Doctors took to social media to quickly warn people against ingesting or using disinfectants as a treatment, the Washington Post reports.

  • Craig Spencer, the director of global health in emergency medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, told the Post: "My concern is that people will die. People will think this is a good idea."

The big picture: Trump has also repeatedly suggested hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, can be used to combat the coronavirus, but there is no definitive scientific evidence regarding its efficacy.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The House on Thursday voted 388-5 in favor of a $484 billion interim coronavirus relief bill that will add another $310 billion for the small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as well as provide billions in aid to hospitals and for COVID-19 testing.

Driving the news: Chamber of Congress president Suzanne Clark told Axios on Thursday that Congress' replenishment of the PPP loan fund will not be enough to sustain small businesses through the pandemic.

Rebecca Falconer

Cuomo warns of second coronavirus wave if restrictions eased too soon

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives a press briefingon in Albany on April 17. Photo: Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo pushed back on calls to reopen the state's economy following an anti-lockdown protest outside the state Capitol in Albany on Wednesday.

The big picture: Cuomo said at a briefing Wednesday there were 474 deaths in the past 24 hours, a drop of 481 deaths in the previous 24-hour period. But he warned of a potential "second wave" if restrictions were hastily relaxed. "We get the economic anxiety," he said. "The question is how do you respond to it and do you respond to it in a way that jeopardizes public health and possibly causes more people to die?" Cuomo suggested those wanting to work could "get a job as an essential worker." He doubled down on his comments on CNN Wednesday night.

Bill Gates' brutal reality check on the coronavirus reopening

Screenshot via MSNBC

Bill Gates, who has warned about the impact of a global pandemic for years, has a brutal reality check on his GatesNotes blog — an antidote to happy talk about "reopening America."

Why it matters: Gates shows that activity will remain severely constrained — making you wonder how many businesses will be able to survive even after they "open up."

