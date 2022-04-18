Ukraine says Russian strikes on Lviv kill at least 7
At least seven people were killed and 11 were injured after Russian missile strikes hit Lviv in western Ukraine on Monday, local officials said.
Why it matters: The city, located roughly 50 miles east of Poland's border, has been relatively untouched by fighting and has served as a safe haven for Ukrainians fleeing intense violence in other regions of the country.
- Russian forces on Saturday launched attacks on Kyiv and western Ukraine, including airstrikes on the Lviv region by Russian Su-35 aircraft from Belarus.
- Lviv's regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyy, said three Russian missiles struck military warehouses and another hit a tire repair facility.
- Kozytskyy said seven were killed and 11 were wounded but cautioned that more victims could still be found under the rubble.
The big picture: Officials said the strikes led to the first reported deaths in the city since the war began nearly two months ago, per the Washington Post.
- Last month, Russian missiles struck a nearby military training facility, killing at least 35 people.
- Another strike in March hit an airplane repair facility just west of Lviv.
What they're saying: "Five powerful missile strikes at once on the civilian infrastructure of the old European Lviv," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
- "The Russians continue barbarically attacking Ukrainian cities from the air, cynically declaring to the whole world their 'right' to… kill Ukrainians," he added.