Ukraine says Russian strikes on Lviv kill at least 7

Firefighters battle a blaze after a civilian building was hit by a Russian missile on April 18, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine.
Firefighters battle a blaze after a building was hit by a Russian missile in Lviv, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

At least seven people were killed and 11 were injured after Russian missile strikes hit Lviv in western Ukraine on Monday, local officials said.

Why it matters: The city, located roughly 50 miles east of Poland's border, has been relatively untouched by fighting and has served as a safe haven for Ukrainians fleeing intense violence in other regions of the country.

  • Russian forces on Saturday launched attacks on Kyiv and western Ukraine, including airstrikes on the Lviv region by Russian Su-35 aircraft from Belarus.
  • Lviv's regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyy, said three Russian missiles struck military warehouses and another hit a tire repair facility.
  • Kozytskyy said seven were killed and 11 were wounded but cautioned that more victims could still be found under the rubble.

The big picture: Officials said the strikes led to the first reported deaths in the city since the war began nearly two months ago, per the Washington Post.

What they're saying: "Five powerful missile strikes at once on the civilian infrastructure of the old European Lviv," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

  • "The Russians continue barbarically attacking Ukrainian cities from the air, cynically declaring to the whole world their 'right' to… kill Ukrainians," he added.
