Ukraine says Russian strikes on Lviv kill at least 7

At least seven people were killed and 11 were injured after Russian missile strikes hit Lviv in western Ukraine on Monday, local officials said.

Why it matters: The city, located roughly 50 miles east of Poland's border, has been relatively untouched by fighting and has served as a safe haven for Ukrainians fleeing intense violence in other regions of the country.

Russian forces on Saturday launched attacks on Kyiv and western Ukraine, including airstrikes on the Lviv region by Russian Su-35 aircraft from Belarus.

Lviv's regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyy, said three Russian missiles struck military warehouses and another hit a tire repair facility.

Kozytskyy said seven were killed and 11 were wounded but cautioned that more victims could still be found under the rubble.

The big picture: Officials said the strikes led to the first reported deaths in the city since the war began nearly two months ago, per the Washington Post.

Last month, Russian missiles struck a nearby military training facility, killing at least 35 people.

Another strike in March hit an airplane repair facility just west of Lviv.

What they're saying: "Five powerful missile strikes at once on the civilian infrastructure of the old European Lviv," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.