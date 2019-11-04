Luka vs. LeBron: When basketball's past, present and future collide

Giphy

Through 76 career games, Luka Dončić and LeBron James put up remarkably similar numbers. Dončić picked up 21.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 6.0 apg, while James had 21.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 5.8 apg.

Fast-forward to Friday: In his 77th career game, the 20-year-old Dončić faced off against his childhood idol for the third time — and it was glorious (Lakers won in OT).