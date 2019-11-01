Stories

Undrafted Kendrick Nunn off to historic start in NBA

Kendrick Nunn
Kendrick Nunn. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kendrick Nunn, who went undrafted in 2018 and spent last season with the Warriors' G League team (Santa Cruz Warriors) before signing with the Heat this summer, is off to a historic start.

Why it matters: Over the past 25 years, only Jerry Stackhouse (No. 3 pick in 1995) and Kevin Durant (No. 2 pick in 2007) have scored more points in their first five games. Again, Nunn wasn't even drafted!

  • By the numbers: The 24-year-old rookie hung 28 on the Hawks last night and has now scored 112 points over his first five games (22.4 ppg).
  • Fun fact: During his senior season at Oakland University, Nunn was the nation's second-leading scorer (25.9 ppg), trailing only Oklahoma's Trae Young (27.4).

More NBA:

  • Pelicans 122, Nuggets 107: Three former Blue Devils — Jahlil Okafor (26 points), Brandon Ingram (25) and Frank Jackson (21) — led New Orleans to their first win. Meanwhile, something looks off in Denver.
  • Clippers 103, Spurs 97: Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points against his former team and Montrezl Harrell added 24 off the bench. With the Spurs' loss, the 76ers are now the only remaining undefeated team.
