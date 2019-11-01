Undrafted Kendrick Nunn off to historic start in NBA

Kendrick Nunn, who went undrafted in 2018 and spent last season with the Warriors' G League team (Santa Cruz Warriors) before signing with the Heat this summer, is off to a historic start.

Why it matters: Over the past 25 years, only Jerry Stackhouse (No. 3 pick in 1995) and Kevin Durant (No. 2 pick in 2007) have scored more points in their first five games. Again, Nunn wasn't even drafted!