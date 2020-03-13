Louisiana postpones Democratic primary over coronavirus concerns

Louisiana postponed its Democratic presidential primary, set for April 4, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, Tyler Brey, a public information officer for the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office said, according to Baton Rouge's The Advocate.

Why it matters: Louisiana is the first state to delay its primary in response to the novel coronavirus. The contest is now scheduled to take place on June 20.

What they're saying:

Voting is at the heart of who we are as a democracy. As election officials working with public health officials are demonstrating throughout the country, our elections can be conducted safely in consultation with public health officials. If voters are feeling healthy, not exhibiting symptoms and don't believe they've been exposed to COVID-19, please vote on Tuesday. If voters are members of an at-risk population, exhibiting symptoms, or have been exposed to a diagnosed case of COVID-19, we encourage them to explore absentee ballots and vote by mail options.

— Statement from Joe Biden's campaign