Louisiana postpones Democratic primary over coronavirus concerns

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Louisiana postponed its Democratic presidential primary, set for April 4, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, Tyler Brey, a public information officer for the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office said, according to Baton Rouge's The Advocate.

Why it matters: Louisiana is the first state to delay its primary in response to the novel coronavirus. The contest is now scheduled to take place on June 20.

What they're saying:

Voting is at the heart of who we are as a democracy. As election officials working with public health officials are demonstrating throughout the country, our elections can be conducted safely in consultation with public health officials. If voters are feeling healthy, not exhibiting symptoms and don't believe they've been exposed to COVID-19, please vote on Tuesday. If voters are members of an at-risk population, exhibiting symptoms, or have been exposed to a diagnosed case of COVID-19, we encourage them to explore absentee ballots and vote by mail options.
Statement from Joe Biden's campaign

Sam Baker

Brett Kavanaugh's first big abortion case

Kavanaugh at his swearing-in ceremony in 2018. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Supreme Court this week will wade into its first big abortion case since Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the bench.

Why it matters: It will give us the clearest indication yet of just how quickly and aggressively the newly expanded conservative majority is likely to move in curtailing abortion rights.

Kendall BakerRashaan Ayesh

Coronavirus disrupts sporting events around the world

People walking in Milan, Italy, on Feb 25. Photo: Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

The novel coronavirus is spreading quickly in cities nowhere near Wuhan, China, and has begun impacting a slew of international sporting events as the window to prevent a global pandemic narrows.

The state of play: The alpine skiing World Cup Finals and major Italian cycling races were canceled on Friday as the coronavirus continues to spread, AP reports. The Italian government has mandated all sporting events take place without spectators through April 3.

Alexi McCammond

Washington state tests safe voting in the age of the coronavirus

Mail-in Democratic primary ballots for Washington state await counting in King County, which has had the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Today's "Super Tuesday 2.0" primaries in six states are a real-time test of how the coronavirus could alter presidential voting — especially in Washington, the state with the largest number of U.S. deaths to date.

The state of play: Washington is a vote-by-mail state, which presents unique concerns and benefits in the face of a health crisis.

