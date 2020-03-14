1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

A campaign season without crowds

Cancelled rallies, debates with no audiences, contingency plans for conventions and ballot-casting: this is campaigning in the age of coronavirus.

The state of play: President Trump declared coronavirus a national emergency. Trump, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders all cancelled large-scale events this week and rolled out coronavirus policy platforms.

  • Louisiana is postponing the state's Democratic primary until the summer.
  • Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez told Axios' Jonathan Swan in an HBO interview taped March 9 that he has no plans to cancel this summer's convention in Milwaukee. But the DNC is monitoring the situation "every single day."
  • Tomorrow's Democratic debate moved from Arizona to CNN's Washington studio with no live audience, and Univision's Jorge Ramos withdrew as a moderator because he may have been exposed to the virus.

The bottom line: Politics is fundamentally about engaging people. This is America's biggest test of what it means to campaign without crowds in the modern age — whether disenfranchisement and lower turnout are inevitable, or virtual interactions can fill the void.

DNC announces Biden-Sanders debate will be moved to D.C. due to coronavirus

Sunday's Democratic debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will be moved from Phoenix, Arizona, to CNN's studio in Washington, D.C., and feature no live audience due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The primary season, in which the two main candidates are in their late 70s, must find ways to adapt in the face of a global pandemic.

Exclusive: DNC chair says he's "not contemplating" an online convention

In an interview with "Axios on HBO," Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez flatly denied that he was even entertaining the idea of canceling July's Democratic convention in Milwaukee and replacing it with an online convention due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Driving the news: In the interview, which was taped Monday in Florida and will air Sunday night at 6pm ET/PT, I asked Perez whether he would cancel the Democratic convention given that major companies are canceling events across the country because of the virus. "No," Perez replied.

DNC requirements likely prevent Tulsi Gabbard from qualifying for March debate

Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Another Democratic debate is slated for Sunday, March 15 in Phoenix, days before the Arizona primary, the Democratic National Committee announced, for which the three remaining 2020 candidates must earn at least 20% of the delegates awarded so far.

The big picture: This will be the 11th debate during the primary process, falling after Super Tuesday, where results could winnow the field of candidates even further. Specifics have yet to be announced regarding qualifications. CNN, Univision and CHC BOLD, the political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, are expected to host.

