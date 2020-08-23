Protesters rally over fatal police shooting of Black man in Louisiana

Protesters gathered Saturday at the scene where Trayford Pellerin was fatally shot by Lafayette officers the previous night, to demand justice, as Louisiana state police announced an investigation into the 31-year-old Black man's death, per the Advocate.

Why it matters: The May 25 death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis has shone a spotlight on disproportionate officer-involved killings of Black people and ignited widespread protests across the U.S. and the world.

ACLU of Louisiana said in a statement Saturday calling for an independent investigation into Pellerin's death, "Once again, video footage has captured a horrific and deadly incident of police violence against a Black person who was brutally killed in front of our eyes."

What they're saying: The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations said in a statement the Lafayette Police Department officers had received reports of "a person armed with a knife at a convenience store" in the city that's west of Baton Rouge.