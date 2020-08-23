1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Protesters rally over fatal police shooting of Black man in Louisiana

Protesters gathered Saturday at the scene where Trayford Pellerin was fatally shot by Lafayette officers the previous night, to demand justice, as Louisiana state police announced an investigation into the 31-year-old Black man's death, per the Advocate.

Why it matters: The May 25 death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis has shone a spotlight on disproportionate officer-involved killings of Black people and ignited widespread protests across the U.S. and the world.

  • ACLU of Louisiana said in a statement Saturday calling for an independent investigation into Pellerin's death, "Once again, video footage has captured a horrific and deadly incident of police violence against a Black person who was brutally killed in front of our eyes."

What they're saying: The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations said in a statement the Lafayette Police Department officers had received reports of "a person armed with a knife at a convenience store" in the city that's west of Baton Rouge.

  • They allege they found the suspect in the parking lot with a knife. The bureau said the officers "attempted to apprehend Pellerin, he fled the scene and a foot pursuit ensued," according to the Bureau's statement.
  • "Officers deployed Tasers as they pursued Pellerin, but they were ineffective" and he tried to then enter a gas station convenience store "still armed with a knife," the statement continued. "Officers discharged their weapons and he was struck by gunfire."
  • Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump tweeted, "He reportedly had a knife and was walking away from police, but didn’t deserve to die — they acted as judge jury and executioner. We demand JUSTICE and ANSWERS."

Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 23,130,345 — Total deaths: 803,397 — Total recoveries: 14,848,556Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 5,666,121 — Total deaths: 176,340 — Total recoveries: 1,985,484 — Total tests: 70,803,510Map.
  3. Politics: USPS priority mail delays got worse in early August Trump accuses FDA of thwarting coronavirus response, after admin limits testing oversight.
  4. Business: COVID-19 provides quantum leap for e-commerce.
  5. 1 🎬 thing: Theaters pitch consumers on going to the movies with new safety standards.
  6. World: South Korea reenters lockdown after spike in infections.
Rebecca Falconer
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

President's sister says "you can't trust him" in audio leaked to WashPost

President Trump with Maryanne Trump Barry in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 1990. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday sought to downplay comments made by his sister Maryanne Trump Barry in audio leaked to the Washington Post that he has "no principles," is prone to "lying" and "you can’t trust him."

Why it matters: Maryanne Trump Barry has never publicly criticized the president on his policies. But, according to the recording by their niece Mary Trump, the retired federal judge said of his immigration policies: "It's the phoniness of it all. It's the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel."

Alayna TreeneOrion Rummler
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House passes bill to reverse U.S. Postal Service changes

Protesters hold a "Save the Post Office" demonstration outside a USPS building in Los Angeles, California, on August 22. Photo: Kyle Grillot/AFP via Getty Images

The House voted 257-150 on Saturday to give the U.S. Postal Service $25 billion and reverse operational changes made during widespread mail delays. 26 Republicans supported the measure, but the bill is unlikely to move forward after a White House veto threat.

Why it matters: More Americans than ever are expected to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, but on-time delivery for priority and first class mail has continued to drop since early July.

