Protesters in Brighton, U.K. on June 13. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Thousands of protesters gathered for Black Lives Matters demonstrations in the U.K., Japan, France, Australia, Germany and elsewhere on Saturday, marking nearly three weeks of continual protests around the globe in response to the police killing of George Floyd.
Zoom in: In the U.S., new efforts to reform law enforcement have swept several cities and states in direct response to the protests, as budget cuts are pushed, stricter oversight is mandated and limits on use of force are legislated.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a statement Monday urging Black Lives Matter protesters in the U.K. to "work peacefully, lawfully" following days of unrest that saw the statue of wartime leader Winston Churchill twice defaced.
Why it matters: The tense situation in the U.S. has brought the issue of racism and discrimination into focus globally as the world is consumed by the coronavirus pandemic. Protests spreading across Europe "highlight that discrimination and violence against black people is not only a problem of one country — it is commonplace," a top European Union agency told the EU Observer on Monday.
The bottom-up revolution ignited by the killing of George Floyd is spreading and appears to be sticking, toppling statues and statutes in a cultural and intellectual uprising the world hasn't seen in 50 years.
Why it matters: Fueled by social media and live news coverage, fury over George Floyd's murder on Memorial Day raced across the country within days — and around the world within a week.