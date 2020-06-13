Thousands of protesters gathered for Black Lives Matters demonstrations in the U.K., Japan, France, Australia, Germany and elsewhere on Saturday, marking nearly three weeks of continual protests around the globe in response to the police killing of George Floyd.

Zoom in: In the U.S., new efforts to reform law enforcement have swept several cities and states in direct response to the protests, as budget cuts are pushed, stricter oversight is mandated and limits on use of force are legislated.

Protesters in front of the U.S. embassy in Prague on June 13. Photo: Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters in Trafalgar Square, London on June 13. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters in Brighton, U.K. on June 13. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Protesters at Place de la Republique in Paris on June 13. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters in Breda, the Netherlands, on June 13. Photo: Marco De Swart/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters in Tokyo, Japan on June 13. Photo: David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Protesters in Brooklyn, New York on June 12. Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Protesters march down St Georges Terrace on June 13 in Perth, Australia. Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images

A Black Lives Matter demonstration in Stuttgart, Germany on June 13. Photo: Thomas Kienzle/AFP via Getty Images

