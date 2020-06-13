44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Thousands gather around the globe for Black Lives Matter protests

Protesters in Brighton, U.K. on June 13. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Thousands of protesters gathered for Black Lives Matters demonstrations in the U.K., Japan, France, Australia, Germany and elsewhere on Saturday, marking nearly three weeks of continual protests around the globe in response to the police killing of George Floyd.

Zoom in: In the U.S., new efforts to reform law enforcement have swept several cities and states in direct response to the protests, as budget cuts are pushed, stricter oversight is mandated and limits on use of force are legislated.

Protesters in front of the U.S. embassy in Prague on June 13. Photo: Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters in Trafalgar Square, London on June 13. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters in Brighton, U.K. on June 13. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Protesters at Place de la Republique in Paris on June 13. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters in Breda, the Netherlands, on June 13. Photo: Marco De Swart/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters in Tokyo, Japan on June 13. Photo: David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Protesters in Tokyo, Japan on June 13. Photo: David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Protesters in Brooklyn, New York on June 12. Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images
Protesters march down St Georges Terrace on June 13 in Perth, Australia. Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images
A Black Lives Matter demonstration in Stuttgart, Germany on June 13. Photo: Thomas Kienzle/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper: The bottom-up revolution goes global, viral

Go deeper

Rashaan AyeshRebecca Falconer
Updated Jun 9, 2020 - World

In photos: People around the world rally against racism

The Winston Churchill statue in Parliament Square is defaced for a second day on June 7. Photo: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a statement Monday urging Black Lives Matter protesters in the U.K. to "work peacefully, lawfully" following days of unrest that saw the statue of wartime leader Winston Churchill twice defaced.

Why it matters: The tense situation in the U.S. has brought the issue of racism and discrimination into focus globally as the world is consumed by the coronavirus pandemic. Protests spreading across Europe "highlight that discrimination and violence against black people is not only a problem of one country — it is commonplace," a top European Union agency told the EU Observer on Monday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 7,713,571 — Total deaths: 427,400 — Total recoveries — 3,660,537Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,057,400 — Total deaths: 115,036 — Total recoveries: 547,386 — Total tested: 22,517,262Map.
  3. States: New York is making the U.S.' coronavirus trends look better than they are.
  4. World: India reports record infection increaseBeijing closes food market amid fears of a second wave.
  5. Education: Dozens of Catholic schools shutter due to the pandemic and many more are expected to follow.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenSara Kehaulani Goo
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The bottom-up revolution goes global, viral

Photos (clockwise from top left): Julia Rendleman/Reuters, Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP, Francisco Seco/AP, Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)

The bottom-up revolution ignited by the killing of George Floyd is spreading and appears to be sticking, toppling statues and statutes in a cultural and intellectual uprising the world hasn't seen in 50 years.

Why it matters: Fueled by social media and live news coverage, fury over George Floyd's murder on Memorial Day raced across the country within days — and around the world within a week.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow