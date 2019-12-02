Los Angeles officials and partners launched a low-carbon transportation plan that's aimed, among other things, at having electric vehicles account for 80% of vehicles sold and 30% of vehicles on the road in 2028.
Why it matters: The "roadmap" unveiled last week is the latest effort among major cities to move toward more climate-friendly transit options.
But, but, but: L.A. has a long ways to go. It's drawn from data in this Nov. 21 International Council on Clean Transportation report about how different cities are seeking to electrify driving.
What's next: Heavy lifting. The L.A. plan unveiled by multistakeholder Transportation Electrification Partnership calls for crafting policy details over the next year.
- They envision efforts lumped around consumer incentives, working with ride-hailing and other mobility firms, infrastructure deployment and more.
