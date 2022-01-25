Sign up for our daily briefing

London police investigating lockdown parties at Downing Street

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street in London on Jan. 19. Photo: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

London police said Tuesday they are investigating parties held at Downing Street in 2020 to determine if lawmakers, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, broke COVID restrictions.

Why it matters: Johnson has faced calls to resign, even from members of his party, over the gatherings at the height of Britain's strict COVID lockdown.

  • The police inquiry also comes on top of an ongoing independent investigation by a senior civil servant, whose report is expected this week.

What they're saying: "I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations," Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said during a London Assembly meeting.

The big picture: Johnson apologized for attending at least one party during a strict lockdown in May 2020, though he claimed that he thought it was a work event.

Ex-Brexit secretary invokes Chamberlain in calling for Johnson to resign

47 mins ago - Health

Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific COVID vaccine

A health worker in Palestine preparing a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine on Jan. 24. Photo: Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they have started clinical trials for a reformulated vaccine to protect against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Why it matters: The rise of the Omicron variant has forced vaccine makers to reassess the effectiveness of their vaccines.

2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Retail stock traders power stunning comeback after deep selloff

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

Stocks staged a Patrick Mahomes-esque comeback Monday, after plunging for the first few hours of trading.

Why it matters: The remarkable recovery suggests that retail traders who upended markets over the last year — most notably during the GameStop bonanza that occurred almost exactly a year ago — continue to be powerful influence in the markets.

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

America can't quit polarizing politicians

Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

New data finds that the nation's most polarizing politicians are often the ones that garner the most attention online.

Why it matters: Online engagement helps politicians build a bigger national profile and more fundraising power, incentivizing them be more outrageous, more polarizing and more divisive.

