London police investigating lockdown parties at Downing Street

London police said Tuesday they are investigating parties held at Downing Street in 2020 to determine if lawmakers, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, broke COVID restrictions.

Why it matters: Johnson has faced calls to resign, even from members of his party, over the gatherings at the height of Britain's strict COVID lockdown.

The police inquiry also comes on top of an ongoing independent investigation by a senior civil servant, whose report is expected this week.

What they're saying: "I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations," Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said during a London Assembly meeting.

The big picture: Johnson apologized for attending at least one party during a strict lockdown in May 2020, though he claimed that he thought it was a work event.

