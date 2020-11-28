Get the latest market trends in your inbox

London police arrest dozens during anti-lockdown protests

Police officers stop a protester as anti-lockdown demonstrators march in central London. Photo: Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

London police arrested more than 60 people during protests against coronavirus lockdown measures Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Driving the news: Protesters, including many who were not wearing masks, marched through parts of London, chanting "freedom" and holding signs that read: "no more lockdowns," per Sky News. The country has been under a national lockdown since Nov. 5.

  • The U.K. will impose a strengthened version of an earlier three-tiered system of local restrictions to curb COVID-19 when the lockdown ends Dec. 2, officials announced last week.
  • Most of the country, including London, will be in the two highest tiers, meaning some 55 million people will continue to face strict measures, including a ban on mixing with other households while indoors, per BBC.

What they're saying: "Officers have made over 60 arrests following groups gathering in London today. These were for a number of different offences, including breaching coronavirus restrictions," the Metropolitan Police tweeted. "We expect this number to rise. We continue to urge people to go home."

  • The Met said in a statement on Friday that protests were "not currently a permitted exemption to the prohibition on gatherings under the current Coronavirus regulations."
  • “This type of behaviour not only breaks the law, it also risks spreading the virus between multiple areas of the country," Met Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell added.

Some civil liberties groups called the Met statement a "chilling misrepresentation of the law that fails to respect both the Coronavirus Regulations currently in place and fundamental freedoms of assembly and expression."

The big picture: The U.K. recorded 15,871 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, down from 16,022 reported a day earlier.

  • The country recorded 479 deaths on Saturday.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
7 hours ago - Health

Los Angeles County issues stay-at-home order, limits gatherings

Cars waiting in line at a COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles County health officials announced a new three-week stay-at-home order on Friday, urging residents not to gather with people beyond their immediate household starting Monday.

The state of play: The new "safer-at-home" order comes as the county — the most populous in the U.S. — confirmed 24 new deaths and 4,544 COVID-19 cases, with a five-day average of 4,751 new cases.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: WHO: AstraZeneca vaccine must be evaluated on "more than a press release."
  2. Politics: Supreme Court backs religious groups on New York COVID restrictions.
  3. Economy: Safety nets to disappear in DecemberAmazon hires 1,400 workers a day throughout pandemic.
  4. Education: U.S. public school enrollment drops as pandemic persists — National standardized tests delayed until 2022.
  5. Cities: Los Angeles County issues stay-at-home order, limits gatherings.
  6. World: London police arrest dozens during anti-lockdown protests — Thailand, Philippines sign deal with AstraZeneca for vaccine.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kia Kokalitcheva
7 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tony Hsieh, longtime Zappos CEO, dies at 46

Tony Hsieh. Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Tony Hsieh, the longtime ex-chief executive of Zappos, died on Friday after being injured in a house fire, his lawyer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was 46.

The big picture: Hsieh was known for his unique approach to management, and following the 2008 recession his ongoing investment and efforts to revitalize the downtown Las Vegas area.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow