Data: Maxwell; Note: Analysis comes from 300+ U.S. lenders; Chart: Axios Visuals New buyers aren't the only ones frustrated by this market. Existing homeowners stuck in close quarters are feeling the squeeze, too. Why it matters: Your starter home could become your forever home.

What they're saying: "We have been stuck in our starter home since 2010 … and our family has doubled in size," Cameron Hurley tells us.

She and her husband own a two-bed two-bath condo in the Atlas District — a big upgrade from their Adams Morgan studio.

They've dreamed of a larger space, but would have to leave the neighborhood to afford it.

Instead, they've renovated over the years to make the space work for them and their family of four.

The den became a bedroom, a wonky storage space became a half bath, and the living room is an everything room.

The big picture: First-time homebuyers are taking up a growing share of home purchases while current owners stay put.

Half of potential sellers are waiting for mortgage rates to come down before they list, per Realtor.com.

Roughly one-third of potential sellers have been thinking of moving for multiple years.

Shamika Lynch of Maximizing Tiny Interiors specializes in small-space design. There's been a noticeable increase in clients opting to renovate the space they have instead of upgrading to a larger home, she says.

To maximize minimal square footage, clients are packing multiple functions in each space. For example, one client is adding a bathroom to their existing layout to complete a guest suite (that may double as a nursery one day), Lynch says.

The intrigue: U.S. homes are getting smaller, as households shrink, people have kids later in life and housing costs soar, Axios' April Rubin reports.