What they're saying: Christopher Magaha, who lives in Columbia, Maryland, says being able to leave home on a full charge is one of the biggest perks to charging at home.
Charles Williams II installed a charger at his Congress Heights home back in 2022. He's only had to use a public charger twice since then.
Gavin Wright in Oak Hill is a recent EV owner and says if he was unable to install an at-home charge, he never would have made the switch.
The intrigue: Some Washingtonians are buying homes together and sharing an at-home charging station. Arlington residents Greg and Jackie Smith head to their son's house about once a week to charge up. The setup serves multiple cars, Greg tells us.
Yes, but: You've got time to install that charger. EV adoption hasn't been swift, Axios' Joann Muller reports.
The big picture: A small but growing share (0.9%) of U.S. homes listed on Realtor.com in 2023 were described as EV-friendly, up from 0.1% five years earlier, according to the company's and Cox Automotive's report.