Data: Realtor.com, Cox Automotive; Note: Among 100 biggest metro areas; Chart: Axios Visuals Homes with electric vehicle chargers could hold greater resale value in D.C. as more car buyers make the switch, Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale says. Why it matters: Access to at-home EV charging is a rare and increasingly desirable amenity.

Between the lines: Home chargers are often more convenient than public ones, and faster than charging cables that come with most EVs.

State of play: The District offers up to $1,000 in tax credits to help cover the cost of installation, which can cost upwards of $2,00–$3,000. It can be paired with the federal tax credit.

Using your at-home charger during off-peak hours can save Pepco customers a little cash, too.

What they're saying: Christopher Magaha, who lives in Columbia, Maryland, says being able to leave home on a full charge is one of the biggest perks to charging at home.

Charles Williams II installed a charger at his Congress Heights home back in 2022. He's only had to use a public charger twice since then.

Gavin Wright in Oak Hill is a recent EV owner and says if he was unable to install an at-home charge, he never would have made the switch.

The intrigue: Some Washingtonians are buying homes together and sharing an at-home charging station. Arlington residents Greg and Jackie Smith head to their son's house about once a week to charge up. The setup serves multiple cars, Greg tells us.

Yes, but: You've got time to install that charger. EV adoption hasn't been swift, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

The big picture: A small but growing share (0.9%) of U.S. homes listed on Realtor.com in 2023 were described as EV-friendly, up from 0.1% five years earlier, according to the company's and Cox Automotive's report.

Areas with higher EV ownership rates saw higher shares.

Note: Cox Automotive's parent company, Cox Enterprises, also owns Axios.