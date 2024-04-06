Co-buying is on the rise across the DMV, especially in Virginia — the state with the highest co-ownership growth year-over-year. Why it matters: Splitting the mortgage is one way to become a homeowner in this pricey market.

What they're saying: Some DMV families are coming together to purchase multigenerational homes where the grandparents can pitch in for child care, Alexandria real estate agent Micki MacNaughton tells Axios.

"It's just so expensive to afford childcare that it's like paying a mortgage every month. So why wouldn't you just go ahead and buy a house and have mom take care of them?"

Yes, but: Exercise caution, says MacNaughton, who's helped locals co-buy before.

You're both financially bound to that mortgage. Uncoupling can be tricky.

McNaughton recommends studying your state's title and tenancy laws to understand the various ways property ownership could be transferred should one of the co-buyers die.

"If you're doing this, you'd want to make sure that you're protecting yourself and [everyone's] comfortable."

The big picture: Roughly half of Americans are willing to split the bill on buying a home in less traditional ways, Axios' Shauneen Miranda writes.

Some 15% of Americans already have bought a home with someone other than a romantic partner, and roughly half are willing to split the mortgage.

The majority of those interested in co-buying say they'd prefer to buy with a friend or sibling, and just under half say they'd buy with a parent.

Between the lines: The initial draws for co-owning are often financial, but the emotional bonds and support that come with co-living can keep people in these arrangements.