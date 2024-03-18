D.C.-area employers offering child care benefits amid nationwide crisis

Some D.C.-area employers are offering child care benefits to boost employee retention and productivity amid a countrywide crisis. Why it matters: The District has a severe lack of affordable and accessible child care, causing many parents to shell out chunks of their paychecks.

The big picture: The hit to the U.S. economy from insufficient care is staggering, writes Axios' Erica Pandey.

Lack of available child care costs the economy $122 billion every year, according to a 2023 study from the bipartisan Council for a Strong America.

Zoom in: Some area companies are attempting to bridge this child care gap for their employees.

Marriott has an almost 11,000-square-foot daycare center in its new Bethesda headquarters where employees receive discounts. The hotel group also offers child care discounts to employees nationally.

Booz Allen Hamilton also offers on-site child care at its McLean headquarters, as well as discounts elsewhere.

Local employers such as Amazon, the Association of American Medical Colleges, Mitre, Google, and Cox (which owns Axios) provide a range of benefits, such as tuition discounts or subsidies, backup child care, or priority enrollment at certain daycares, often by partnering with large groups like Bright Horizons or Care.com.

Meanwhile, the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington offers employees a 25% discount on its child care programs.

By the numbers: It costs an average of $24,400 annually to send a toddler to a D.C. child care center, per an Annie E. Casey Foundation report last year — making D.C. the priciest when comparing it statewide (although there's the typical D.C.-to-states comparison caveat).

This means a D.C. single mother earning the median income would spend 73% of her paycheck on child care, while a married couple would spend 11%, says the report.

57% of District parents surveyed in an Under 3 D.C. report said early childhood education costs would impact their ability to continue living here.

Meanwhile, D.C.'s early childhood education programs only have the capacity to serve an estimated 71% of kids under age 5, a recent study by Bainum Family Foundation found.

Out of this group, infants and toddlers are most affected — District programs only have space for an estimated 41% of kids ages 0 to 2.

A potential bright spot: There was a 47% increase in the number of businesses that provided on-site child care between 2020 and 2023, Best Place for Working Parents recently found when surveying its national network.

Between the lines: Several factors are pushing companies to step up and provide new care benefits.

Throughout the pandemic, daycares and nursing homes shuttered in huge numbers, raising the demand for care at home.

Pandemic-era federal child care funding, which was supporting more than 80% of licensed providers, expired in October.

On top of that, "It's been a tight enough labor market for long enough that employers are having to meet employees where they are," said Alicia Modestino, an economist at Northeastern University.

"Companies are focusing on [care] from a productivity perspective and a retention perspective," said Brad Wilson, CEO of Care.com. According to Care.com's survey, 1 in 5 U.S. workers have left a job because their employer didn't provide adequate care benefits, and 1 in 5 say they would switch jobs for better support.

Reality check: Despite gains, there's still a long way to go: Child care assistance and onsite child care were the two least-implemented benefits among the Best Place for Working Parents surveyed member groups.

And while the issue of affordable child care affects all D.C. parents, it's worse for low-income folks and those in Wards 7 and 8, the Under 3 D.C. report found.

What we're watching: The care industry itself is changing as a result of the pandemic. "There's been a fundamental shift in both where care happens and where workers are," Modestino said.