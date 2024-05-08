1 hour ago - News

Spotted: A black bear in Brookland

A young black bear in front of a white fence

Photo courtesy of James Warner

A black bear is back in Brookland!

Why it matters: Last year Franklin the Brookland Bear stole our hearts and we've been beareft since.

Zoom in: Diane Ashton, a spokesperson for the Humane Rescue Alliance that's monitoring the situation, tells Axios that the black bear spotted in a Northeast D.C. yard is an untagged juvenile. (Franklin is thriving elsewhere).

Threat level: Low. Black bears are "typically non-aggressive and rarely pose a threat to humans," says Ashton. Unless you're dumb and take a bear-ie. "We advise calmly backing away."

The intrigue: The bear wandered into the yard of James Warner, co-founder of City State Brewing Co., which coincidentally has bears on all of its cans.

Zoom out: Spring is bear sighting season around D.C. as juveniles explore. HRA and wildlife agencies are keeping tabs but ideally let the bears roam freely out of urban areas.

  • Highly trained officers are equipped to "safely sedate and relocate the bear if deemed necessary," says Ashton.

Call the field services team at 202-723-5730 if you spot a bear, or any wildlife in distress.

