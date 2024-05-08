Spotted: A black bear in Brookland

A black bear is back in Brookland! Why it matters: Last year Franklin the Brookland Bear stole our hearts and we've been beareft since.

Zoom in: Diane Ashton, a spokesperson for the Humane Rescue Alliance that's monitoring the situation, tells Axios that the black bear spotted in a Northeast D.C. yard is an untagged juvenile. (Franklin is thriving elsewhere).

Threat level: Low. Black bears are "typically non-aggressive and rarely pose a threat to humans," says Ashton. Unless you're dumb and take a bear-ie. "We advise calmly backing away."

The intrigue: The bear wandered into the yard of James Warner, co-founder of City State Brewing Co., which coincidentally has bears on all of its cans.

Zoom out: Spring is bear sighting season around D.C. as juveniles explore. HRA and wildlife agencies are keeping tabs but ideally let the bears roam freely out of urban areas.

Highly trained officers are equipped to "safely sedate and relocate the bear if deemed necessary," says Ashton.

Call the field services team at 202-723-5730 if you spot a bear, or any wildlife in distress.