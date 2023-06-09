Bear on the loose in D.C. is caught

Share on email (opens in new window)

It’s looking like a hot Canadian summer in D.C. — after a week of wildfire smoke, a black bear was hanging in a tree in Brookland on Friday morning.

The bear was safely tranquilized by the Humane Rescue Alliance after drawing gawkers and police for a few hours.

Why it matters: What matters more than a bear in a tree!

What’s happening: The bear was spotted lumbering around the Northeast D.C. neighborhood this morning before it scaled the tree and rested among the branches.

The Humane Rescue Alliance, Metropolitan Police Department, and Smithsonian Zoo crew worked to safely capture the bear, who briefly escaped the tree and went on the run into the backyards of homes.

Why it’s here: The Humane Rescue Alliance's Andrea Messina tells the Post that the bear seems to be a juvenile that’s “just confused.”

It may be released back in Maryland “to a better habitat.”

Also: A few folks noted it’s Capital Pride weekend, so naturally bears are on the loose.

💭 Our thought bubble: We always wanted to be more like Canada — but we were thinking along the lines of universal healthcare, less woodsmoke and wild animals.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details.