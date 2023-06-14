D.C. bear spotted in Brookland now has merch

Share on email (opens in new window)

The black bear who wandered into D.C.'s Brookland neighborhood last Friday now has a T-shirt.

Why it matters: Franklin the bear only made a quick visit, but he's forever in our hearts.

The Humane Rescue Alliance, which helped gently sedate and release Franklin, created the $24.99 T-shirt that's up for sale. Parts of the proceeds benefit the nonprofit.

Catch up quick: Franklin, named for the street where he was spotted, lumbered into Brookland and lounged in a tree.

According to HRA, the 200-lb juvenile was following his stomach: a path of snackable mulberry bushes! He was captured and released back into the Maryland wild.

The latest: Franklin fans have far surpassed HRA's goal of selling 50 shirts. The current count: close to 400, raising nearly $5,000 for the nonprofit.

More to come: June is a big month for bear activity as juveniles explore. Another bear was just spotted in Rockville (let's call him Rocky). Here's hoping for matching socks.