Kentucky Derby parties around D.C. this weekend

Mint juleps in cups with ice and mint

Jack Rose juleps. Photo courtesy JulepPR

The Kentucky Derby is Saturday and D.C. bars are raring to celebrate "the most exciting two minutes in sports."

Why it matters: We're all about juleps, fun hats, and hot browns.

The intrigue: There's a local tie this year. Former Nats all-star Jayson Werth has a 3-year-old colt in the running. Go Dornoch!

Race to these parties:

🐷 American Ice Co: The U Street area bar's popular Derby pig roast is back with four hours of all-you-can-eat-and-drink fun on the patio, live music, and projection screens. Tickets: $20 to $50.

🌹Jack Rose: One of the most spirited viewing parties is at this AdMo whiskey mecca, which goes all-out over two floors. Indoor saloon tickets are sold out but the terrace is free and walk-in only (3pm start) with juleps, food specials, and Derby best dress.

🐴 Hi-Lawn: The huge open-air bar atop Union Market is hosting a party with live bluegrass, juleps, a fancy hat contest, stick-horse racing, and projectors for the show. Free entry (2pm-8pm) but you can make reservations.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Duke's Grocery Navy Yard: Go for a "best dressed" contest, tons of TVs, and specials like $8 juleps, bourbon sours, and mules from 4pm-8pm. Free entry.

🥃 Barrel: Space meets race at the Capitol Hill bourbon bar, which serves $9 Derby cocktails plus a few Star Wars-themed drinks for "May the Fourth." To eat: a Kentucky hot brown skillet. Best dressed gets a $50 gift card. Free entry.

Washington D.C.postcard

