The Kentucky Derby is Saturday and D.C. bars are raring to celebrate "the most exciting two minutes in sports." Why it matters: We're all about juleps, fun hats, and hot browns.

The intrigue: There's a local tie this year. Former Nats all-star Jayson Werth has a 3-year-old colt in the running. Go Dornoch!

Race to these parties:

🐷 American Ice Co: The U Street area bar's popular Derby pig roast is back with four hours of all-you-can-eat-and-drink fun on the patio, live music, and projection screens. Tickets: $20 to $50.

🌹Jack Rose: One of the most spirited viewing parties is at this AdMo whiskey mecca, which goes all-out over two floors. Indoor saloon tickets are sold out but the terrace is free and walk-in only (3pm start) with juleps, food specials, and Derby best dress.

🐴 Hi-Lawn: The huge open-air bar atop Union Market is hosting a party with live bluegrass, juleps, a fancy hat contest, stick-horse racing, and projectors for the show. Free entry (2pm-8pm) but you can make reservations.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Duke's Grocery Navy Yard: Go for a "best dressed" contest, tons of TVs, and specials like $8 juleps, bourbon sours, and mules from 4pm-8pm. Free entry.

🥃 Barrel: Space meets race at the Capitol Hill bourbon bar, which serves $9 Derby cocktails plus a few Star Wars-themed drinks for "May the Fourth." To eat: a Kentucky hot brown skillet. Best dressed gets a $50 gift card. Free entry.