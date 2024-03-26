D.C.'s average air quality worsened last year

Data: IQAir. Note: Among cities with at least 500k metro-area residents. Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios D.C.'s average air quality last year had particle pollution levels two to three times higher than what the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends, says a new report. Why it matters: Air pollution is the world's leading environmental health threat, causing 6.7 million premature deaths every year, according to WHO estimates.

The big picture: Last year, D.C. saw the worst recorded air quality levels in years due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, causing the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) to declare a rare Code Purple advisory.

By the numbers: D.C.'s average concentration of fine particulate pollution was 11.7 micrograms per cubic meter last year, up from 9.8 in 2022 and 9.1 in 2021.

Columbus, Ohio, which had the country's worst air quality last year out of cities with at least 500,000 residents, clocked in at 13.9.

How it works: The report is from IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company that maintains a global air quality system that continuously measures contaminants in thousands of cities across the world.

The report examines the average level of fine particles less than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in diameter — a particularly dangerous form of air pollution because the solid and liquid specks can penetrate deep into lung passageways.