Taylor Swift attends Chiefs-Ravens game in Baltimore after local frenzy

The greater Washington area finally broke its years-long Taylor Swift drought on Sunday.

Driving the news: The Ravens lost to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Championship — a sad day for local fans craving a Super Bowl trip, but a huge day for local Swifties, as the singer showed up to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift spent the game in a suite with pals Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Keleigh Teller, who's married to actor Miles Teller.

Why it matters: Leading up to the game, the internet was abuzz with opinions regarding whether Swift — who's attended many of Kelce's games — would actually show up to this one.

The speculation was particularly frenzied because Swift notoriously skipped our area on her Eras tour last summer — meaning this visit to Baltimore is the first time she's publicly returned to the region since she last performed here in 2018.

The intrigue: Ahead of Sunday's face-off, Baltimore and the DMV were on mega Tay-Tay watch, with the singer's potential appearance sweeping local headlines.

A TikTok of nursing home residents giving Swift local recommendations went viral, and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement welcoming the singer that was packed with references to her song titles.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh even admitted to having a few Swift jams on his phone.

Some Ravens fans had to take digs at the singer, though:

A local artist painted a mural of Swift wearing Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson's jersey and a Ravens fan edit featuring Swift made the rounds on TikTok.

Meanwhile, some Swifties bought tickets to the game just to spot the singer, and fans brought Swift-themed posters to the game.

Fans at Sunday's game in Baltimore were on the hunt for a Swift spotting. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Even the little ones! Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Of note: Swift also apparently flew to Baltimore with her cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button, reports Vanity Fair — although there were no feline sightings at the game.

What we're watching: The Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl Feb. 11, and there are plenty of online calculations regarding whether Swift would be able to make it from Tokyo, where she'll be for her international tour, in time for kickoff in Las Vegas.