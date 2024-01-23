DMV on Taylor Swift watch ahead of Ravens-Chiefs game

Your Wildest Dreams might be coming true because it's very possible Taylor Swift could be in the area this weekend.

Driving the news: The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Baltimore this weekend to play the Ravens in the AFC championship — a huge deal because Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is dating Swift, who's hung out in a skybox at many of his games.

Oh, yeah — and there's the whole thing about the winner of this match-up heading to the Super Bowl, too, I guess.

Why it matters: Swift infamously ditched the D.C. area on her Eras tour last summer, so if she shows up at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium for Sunday's game, the region might finally break its yearslong Tay-Tay drought. (She last performed here in 2018.)

The intrigue: In some truly A+ content, people are already speculating on social media whether she'll actually show up — and, if she does, if she'll make any Baltimore pit stops.

The big picture: Swift's presence at NFL games this season has spiked viewership and ticket sales as Swifties and those who typically wouldn't watch football tune into the Tay-Tay and Trav Show.

The NFL and broadcasters have capitalized on this, often cutting away to show Swift's reaction during Kelce's games, posting about her on social media, and using potential Swift sightings as a way to advertise games.

Highmark Stadium even offered Swift-themed concessions during the Buffalo Bills faceoff with the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, which Swift attended.

What we're watching: Tickets for the game go on sale today at 10am and some Swifties I've chatted with are thinking about snagging some just to see if Swift does show up.

Of course, this won't be an actual Swift concert, but after the debacle of trying to score Eras tickets, it could be the first chance some locals get for an IRL Swift spotting.

Plus, Swift doesn't pick up the international portion of her tour again until February when she heads to Tokyo, so there's a decent chance she could show up in Baltimore.

Thought bubble: Swifties are a notoriously, um, passionate bunch, so I wouldn't be surprised if there were throngs of them in attendance with elaborate signs on hand.

The bottom line: Taylor, we think you'd love a weekend of orange crushes and crab cakes — and you can always take the MARC down to D.C.