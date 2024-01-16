A winter storm hit the D.C. area and freezing temperatures will follow us for the rest of the week.

Why it matters: Many closures are in effect as snow and ice linger on roads, and the George Washington Parkway — a major thoroughfare in and out of D.C. — remains closed.

What's happening: Several inches of snow — up to four in parts of D.C. — fell in the region and temperatures dropped to the 20s overnight, resulting in treacherous roads this morning.

D.C., Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, and Falls Church City public schools as well as those in Montgomery, Prince George's, Loudoun, Fauquier, Prince William, and several other counties are closed.

Federal offices are also closed today.

Flashback: It has been nearly two years since D.C. saw more than an inch of snow.

The big picture: An Arctic outbreak, tied to a piece of polar vortex, has brought subfreezing temperatures across the U.S. in recent days, leaving over 110 million people under wind chill warnings, reports Axios' Rebecca Falconer.

Zoom in: The GW Parkway, which is undergoing long-term construction, is closed from I-495 to Spout Run due to the weather.

"Motorists should anticipate delays in reopening the north parkway as crews are required to use smaller equipment than usual to accommodate the lane widths and configurations," according to the National Park Service.

Their advice: "Please plan to use alternate routes."

What's next: Chilly temperatures remain with us this week - the coldest weather in D.C. in two years.