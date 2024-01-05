New traffic pattern on GW Parkway to last through 2025
The George Washington Parkway enters its next phase of rehabilitation on Saturday with traffic shifting to the southbound lanes.
Why it matters: The new traffic pattern is expected to last through late 2025 as the National Park Service continues upgrading the historic roadway.
What's happening: Weather permitting, between Saturday 8pm and Monday 2:45pm, northbound travel will drop to a single lane as crews work.
- Afterward, the traffic switcheroo will be complete, and the current temporary lane in the median of the GW Parkway will always be a northbound lane. Motorists driving toward Maryland will have to use that lane.
- A left southbound lane will be a reversible lane, changing direction during the AM and PM rush hours. The right southbound lane will always be a southbound lane.
Some visuals to help:
Catch up fast: The $161 million rehabilitation project along 7.6 miles will lay fresh asphalt, rebuild stone walls, fix erosion and safety barriers, and upgrade scenic overlooks along the route, we reported a year ago.
