New GW Parkway closures to start this weekend

Traffic delays are expected to increase on the George Washington Memorial Parkway starting Saturday with a months-long series of ramp closures at Route 123.

Why it matters: The Virginia roadway, considered the gateway to Washington, is a heavily traveled route for D.C.-area commuters — and traffic is already disrupted by lane closures and speed reductions for a massive, years-long rehabilitation project.

What's happening: Three ramps that filter drivers on and off the GW Parkway to/from Route 123 in McLean, Virginia, will be under construction for a staggered period between this weekend and late November — though the work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

Zoom in: The first ramp closure is from southbound Route 123 to southeast GW Parkway, starting Saturday through (estimated) mid-to-late October.

That's the ramp drivers often take commuting from Langley, McLean, and Tysons to D.C. and Arlington exits and beyond.

The ramp will first be closed on weekends (7am-5pm) for tree clearing and drainage installation. When that project is completed, the ramp will close weekdays (8am-4pm) for curb construction. And finally more weekend-long closures (Friday at 8pm-Sunday at 11:59pm) for paving.

During this time, drivers can take a detour that loops around Turkey Run Park and spits them back on the southeast parkway, or consider alternate routes.

What's next: Once construction on the first ramp is completed, similarly staggered work will begin for the other two ramps (weekend/weekday schedules vary).

Like the first phase, detours are planned.

Zoom out: The construction is all part of a $161 million first-time rehabilitation project for the North Parkway, which was built in 1962.

According to the National Park Service, "The project will retain and revive the historic beauty and significance of the parkway — including opening scenic views — while updating aspects of it to improve the driving experience, safety, and water drainage."

What we're watching: NPS recently proposed plans to upgrade the Mt. Vernon Trail and South GW Parkway, according to DCist. Residents have until Oct. 24 for public input.