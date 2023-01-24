George Washington Parkway repairs will cut traffic lanes into 2025

The timeline of the project running from Spout Run Parkway to the Beltway. Map: Axios edit of National Park Service map

The northern portion of the George Washington Parkway is undergoing a major repair project that will cause headaches for drivers — and restore several lost views of the Potomac Gorge.

Why it matters: The Virginia roadway is a historic gateway into Washington for around 26 million drivers each year. The northern section was completed in 1962 and is now reaching the end of its lifespan.

Details: The $161 million rehabilitation project along 7.6 miles will lay fresh asphalt, rebuild stone walls, fix erosion and safety barriers and upgrade scenic overlooks along the route.

The Route 123 Interchange — connecting motorists between McLean and western D.C. — will also be redesigned.

Speed limits have been reduced from 50 mph to 40 mph during construction.

What’s happening: Crews are currently building a temporary reversible lane on the northbound side of the parkway, so that the southbound side can be closed for construction.

What it means: There will be one lane of traffic in each direction, plus a reversible lane tied to rush hour.

Photo: National Park Service

That setup will take effect between Route 123 and I-495 in late March, lasting until the project’s completion at the end of 2025, according to National Park Service spokesperson Mark Maloy.

The same reversible lane setup will begin next winter on the southern portion of the project from Route 123 to Spout Run Parkway.

Flashback: A 10-foot-deep sinkhole in 2019 underlined the urgency of the project.

Zoom out: Selective tree removal will allow motorists to see original views of the Potomac and downtown that have been blocked for years.

A 1959 view clearly shows the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol. Photo: National Park Service

Like a 1960s postcard. Photo: National Park Service