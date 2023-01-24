George Washington Parkway repairs will cut traffic lanes into 2025
The northern portion of the George Washington Parkway is undergoing a major repair project that will cause headaches for drivers — and restore several lost views of the Potomac Gorge.
Why it matters: The Virginia roadway is a historic gateway into Washington for around 26 million drivers each year. The northern section was completed in 1962 and is now reaching the end of its lifespan.
Details: The $161 million rehabilitation project along 7.6 miles will lay fresh asphalt, rebuild stone walls, fix erosion and safety barriers and upgrade scenic overlooks along the route.
- The Route 123 Interchange — connecting motorists between McLean and western D.C. — will also be redesigned.
- Speed limits have been reduced from 50 mph to 40 mph during construction.
What’s happening: Crews are currently building a temporary reversible lane on the northbound side of the parkway, so that the southbound side can be closed for construction.
What it means: There will be one lane of traffic in each direction, plus a reversible lane tied to rush hour.
- That setup will take effect between Route 123 and I-495 in late March, lasting until the project’s completion at the end of 2025, according to National Park Service spokesperson Mark Maloy.
- The same reversible lane setup will begin next winter on the southern portion of the project from Route 123 to Spout Run Parkway.
Flashback: A 10-foot-deep sinkhole in 2019 underlined the urgency of the project.
Zoom out: Selective tree removal will allow motorists to see original views of the Potomac and downtown that have been blocked for years.
- In addition, overlook stops popular with sightseers will be upgraded with new sidewalks, asphalt, and curbs.
