How I Wake Up: PBS NewsHour co-anchor Geoff Bennett's morning rituals

PBS NewsHour co-anchor Geoff Bennett doesn't need an alarm to wake up.

  • The longtime TV journalist says he "trained my internal clock to wake up because I can't really bear the sound of my alarm clock in the morning."

We caught up with Bennett, a former White House reporter, to learn about his mornings.

🥱 Wake-up time: 6am.

📱 First thing he does: Grab the phone and check for breaking news.

  • What's the news diet of a D.C. journalist? Reading the digital front pages of the major papers, flipping through morning shows, and scrolling the Beltway newsletters.

🏃🏻‍♂️ Morning activity: A one-mile run in Northern Virginia before taking son to school.

💡 Morning wisdom: "When I'm running is when I think I'm the most productive in terms of idea generation. Thinking about story ideas; people to interview. At the moment I'm working on a book."

  • Pro-tip: Audio note any ideas that come to mind.

🧊 Must-have: Iced coffee, "even if it's 20 degrees outside."

🥐 Breakfast: Greek yogurt and fruit or a treat from Best Buns bakery in Shirlington.

🚗 Commute: About a twenty-minute drive to the office.

